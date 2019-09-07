92.5 per cent geographical area of J-K free of restrictions: Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): As much as 92.5 per cent of the geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir was free of restrictions and situation is getting much better than anticipated initially, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Saturday.

"92.5 per cent geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir is free of restrictions. We are determined to protect the life of a citizen of Kashmir from Pakistan terrorists even if we have to impose restrictions for it. Terror is the only instrument that Pakistan has to create an adverse situation in the valley", Doval said in an interaction with journalists.

NSA Doval also spoke about the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and said that they are in preventive detention as there could have been problems in maintaining law and order."In case there were gatherings, terrorists would have used the situation. None of the Jammu and Kashmir political leaders have been charged with criminal offence or sedition, they are in preventive custody till the environment is created for democracy to function, which I believe may happen soon", Doval said.He also said that the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir was done according to the framework of law and they can challenge their detention in Court.NSA Doval also stated that the situation was getting much better than what was being anticipated earlier and barring one, there has been no incident in the valley."I think the situation is getting much better than what I anticipated. Only one incident is reported on August 6 in which one young boy succumbed to his injuries. He did not die of bullet injury. Post mortem report says he died because some hard object that hit him. In so many days, only one incident has been reported and it may be noted that we are talking about the terrorist infested area", Doval said.He also revealed Pakistan's attempts to create disturbance in the Valley and stated that messages have been intercepted in which the Pakistan handlers were criticising their men for failing to obstruct the movement of vehicles in the area.NSA Doval also expressed his desire to see all restrictions lifted from the Valley, however, stated that it depends on Pakistan's behaviour which attempts to intimidate India by sending terrorists."We would like to see all restrictions go, depending on how Pakistan behaves, it is a stimulant and response situation. If Pakistan starts behaving, terrorists won't intimidate and infiltrate, if Pak stops sending signals through its towers to operatives, we can lift restrictions", he told media persons. (ANI)