9.2% of US population fully vaccinated against Covid

Over 116 million vaccine doses had been distributed across the US as of Monday, and more than 92 million doses have been administered, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest CDC data as saying.

Washington, March 9 (IANS) Just 9.2 per cent of the US population has been fully vaccinated with against the novel coronavirys, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

About 31 million people have received two doses of vaccines, the CDC data showed.

There are three Covid-19 vaccines currently authorised for emergency use in the US by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA authorized the one developed by American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, and another by American drugmaker Moderna, in December 2020.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was approved for emergency use on February 27. It is the first single-dose vaccine authorized in the United States.

The vast majority of people need to be fully vaccinated before Covid-19 precautions can be lifted broadly.

Until then, it is important that everyone continues to adhere to public health mitigation measures to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated, said the CDC.

President Joe Biden said last week that the country would have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May.

