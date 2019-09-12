92 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir has no restrictions: MEA

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that 92 per cent of the area of Jammu and Kashmir has no restrictions now. The region was under a security clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted it special status.

"It is very important to understand that 92 per cent of area of Jammu and Kashmir, they have no restriction. ...Landline communication have been restored fully. All telephone exchanges are operational. Mobile connectivity is being extended gradually including in Srinagar," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a press conference here today.

"Out of 199 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, only 11 police stations have day time restrictions," he said.The MEA spokesperson said that there was no shortage of medicines in the state and that All essential supplies including electricity, water supply, healthcare and education are being ensured. "Hospital and medical facilities are functioning normally. There is no shortage of medicines" he said.He added, "All 376 notified medicines and 62 essential medicines - we have adequate supply in the state. We have supplies which could last for almost six weeks. 95 per cent of healthcare professionals are on duty. More than 4,00,000 patients have been attended for various ailments. 35,000 patients admitted, 11,000 surgeries performed since August 5."Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 this year.The MEA spokesperson further stated that "banking and ATM facilities are operating normally" in the region.Kumar stated that efforts are being made to ensure that normalcy returns "as quickly as possible" in Jammu and Kashmir."The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is fully committed towards this exercise. We hope that this happens at the earliest possible time," he said.Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)