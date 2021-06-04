944 tribals in Chhattisgarh see cases withdrawn or acquittal

Following the policy of security, trust and development, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik to withdraw cases registered against innocent tribals in Maoist-affected areas.

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said that 944 tribals, living in Maoist-affected areas and facing various cases, have either been acquitted or had the charges against them withdrawn.

The district administration and the police department had also been directed to investigate the Maoist cases registered against the tribals and provide relief to the innocent tribals.

For the withdrawal of the cases registered against the tribals, the cases were presented before Justice Patnaik Committee for consideration, out of which the committee has recommended 627 cases be taken back.

Based on the recommendations, 594 cases had been withdrawn from the court, benefitting 726 persons, while 33 cases are pending for withdrawal from the court.

Similarly, 365 cases have been identified by the Police Department for speedy trial in the courts, in which 218 accused have been acquitted in 124 cases.

This comprises 36 people acquitted in 24 cases of Dantewada district, 47 people in 44 cases in Bijapur district, nine people in seven cases in Narayanpur district, and nine accused in three cases in Kondagaon district. Similarly, six people have been acquitted in one case in Kanker district, 109 people in 44 cases in Sukma district, and two accused in one case in Rajnandgaon district.

--IANS

