95 illegal migrants returned to Tripoli after rescue: UNHCR

Tripoli, May 3 (IANS) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that some 95 illegal migrants rescued off the Libyan coast have returned to Tripoli.

"Some 95 persons have been intercepted/rescued at sea, and returned to Tripoli by the Libyan Coast Guard tonight," the UNHCR tweeted late Sunday.

"UNHCR and IRC (International Rescue Committee) are currently providing them with blankets, water, and medical assistance," the Agency added.