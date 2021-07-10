97 lakh households gets tap water supply in 5 encephalitis-affected states in 22 months

The five states with JE-AES-affected priority districts are Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. On August 15, 2019, when JJM was announced, only 8.02 lakh (2.67 per cent) households in 61 JE-AES-affected districts across the five states had tap water supply.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) In a short span of 22 months, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has provided tap water supply to more than 97 lakh households in 61 Japanese Encephalitis-Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE-AES) affected priority districts in five states.

In the last 22 months, tap water connections have been provided to additional 97.41 lakh households in these districts. "Now, 1.05 crore (35 per cent) households have assured tap water supply in JE-AES affected districts. This 32 per cent increase in household tap water connections in JE-AES priority districts is about 12 per cent higher than the national average increase of 23.43 per cent in tap water supply across the country during the same period," the Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

Specific funds for JE-AES-affected priority districts are allocated on the basis of drinking water sources and the extent of water contamination.

JE-AES is a serious health hazard. The disease mostly affects children and young adults which can lead to morbidity and mortality. These infections particularly affect malnourished children of poor economic backgrounds.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his letters to the Chief Ministers of these five states has been constantly reiterating the Prime Minister's emphasis on providing tap water to all households in JE-AES affected districts, SC/ST majority villages and quality-affected areas on priority in next few months.

Among these five states, Bihar has performed well in providing tap water supply to rural households in its 15 JE-AES priority districts. On an average, 85.53 per cent tap water connections have been provided in these districts. Nalanda with 96 per cent tap water supply connections, followed by Saran and Gopalganj with 94 per cent, Vaishali and Siwan 91 per cent, Paschim Champaran 84 per cent, and Purvi Champaran 80 per cent are the leading performers in the state.

--IANS

ssb/kr