97 new cases, 3 Covid deaths in J&K

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) Ninety seven new cases came to light in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and 54 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while 3 Covid related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 97 people tested positive on Wednesday, 16 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division while 54 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.