97 new cases, 3 Covid deaths in J&K

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) Ninety seven new cases came to light in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and 54 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while 3 Covid related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
An official bulletin said 97 people tested positive on Wednesday, 16 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division while 54 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 127,288 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 124,421 have recovered.
1,968 people have died due to the dreaded virus so far.
The number of active cases is 899 out of which 184 are from Jammu division and 715 are from Kashmir division.
