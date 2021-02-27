97 new cases, no Covid death in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) J&K saw 97 new Covid cases on Saturday and 72 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering while no Covid-related death was reported from anywhere in the state during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 97 people tested positive, 24 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, while 72 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.