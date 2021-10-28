97 pc in Delhi develops antibodies against COVID-19, sixth Sero survey reveals

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday claimed that 97 per cent of those under the sixth serological survey in Delhi have developed antibodies against coronavirus.



This is the sixth survey that was conducted between September 24 and October 27 and as many as 27,811 samples were tested, of which, 24,895 were seropositive.

According to the survey, antibodies were found in 95 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 82 per cent of unvaccinated citizens.

Sero-prevalence among males was found to be 88.2 per cent and seroprevalence among females is 90.1 per cent which is higher as compared to males.

Participants with a past history of symptomatic COVID-19 infection irrespective of severity had significantly higher odds of seropositivity compared to those without such a history.

The weighted seroprevalence in the districts of the national capital ranged from 84.9 per cent in the South-West district to 90.8 per cent in the East district.

The fifth round of serosurvey conducted in January had shown that 56.13 per cent of the people in Delhi had developed antibodies against COVID-19. (ANI)

