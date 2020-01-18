97-year-old Vidhya Devi elected Sarpanch in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): 97-year-old Vidhya Devi has been elected Sarpanch after winning the Panchayat elections from Puranawas gram panchayat in Sikar district.

Vidhya Devi's victory by a margin of 207 votes has elated the villagers, who distributed sweets and expressed faith in her capabilities.



"I thank all the people for making me win the Panchayat elections. I will ensure that development takes place in my area, with special focus on cleanliness and providing water," Vidhya Devi told reporters on Friday.

Voting for panchayat elections in Rajasthan was held on Friday and the counting of votes began soon after the polling process got over. The results were declared by Friday night. (ANI)

