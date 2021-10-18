  1. Sify.com
  4. 98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 18th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (file photo)

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs to the people till Monday afternoon.

In a tweet about the number of COVID vaccinations, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."
He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.(ANI)

