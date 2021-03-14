9,800 dilapidated UP schools to be demolished

Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General, education, said, "As many as 12,177 schools have been identified in Uttar Pradesh which are either dilapidated or need renovation. Out of these, 2,013 schools have to be renovated and the remaining 9,826 schools have to be demolished."

The government authorities have identified over 12,000 such schools where renovation or demolition is required.

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the demolition of over 9,800 dilapidated schools in the state.

While 2,195 schools have already been demolished, action is still pending on other schools.

However, the demolition of these schools would create problems for students studying in them unless they are provided alternative accommodation.

A senior official in the education department said, "In most of these cases, separate buildings have already been constructed on the same premises. However, in other cases, schools in vicinity of the dilapidated buildings have been identified and the students will be moved there accordingly."

Anand said, "The dilapidated buildings put a question mark on the safety of the students studying there and hence action will be taken with immediate effect,"

He said that a committee would be formed under the district magistrates and action would be taken on the identified buildings.

