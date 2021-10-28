99% of Indian firms adopt hybrid Cloud amid cyber risks: Report

Only 3 per cent of respondents reported using a single private or public cloud in 2021, down from 29 per cent in 2019 -- establishing hybrid cloud as the dominant IT architecture, according to the report by IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) in cooperation with Oxford Economics.

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Signalling a dramatic shift in Cloud usage amid the pandemic in India, 99 per cent of organisations (those surveyed) are using varied combination of hybrid cloud architecture in the country, a new global report showed on Thursday.

"As organisations progress on their journey to the cloud, adopting hybrid, multi-cloud has become essential and is a clear winner in the race to become the dominant architecture for enterprise cloud estates in India," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India.

The findings also indicated that cyber threats are at an all-time high and infrastructure complexity is creating cracked doors that cybercriminals are exploiting.

"Yet, surprisingly, more than a third of respondents did not indicate improving cybersecurity and reducing security risks are among their largest business and IT investments," the report noted.

At the same time, 80 per cent of respondents from India said data security being embedded throughout the cloud architecture is important or extremely important, in most cases, to successful digital initiatives.

In India, 63 per cent of respondents said lack of interoperability among clouds is a significant obstacle to improving business performance in some, most or all parts of their cloud estate.

Also, 74 per cent of the respondents highlighted that the ability to run governance and compliance tools across multiple clouds is important or extremely important to the success of their digital initiatives.

"We are witnessing Indian organisations experience enterprise-scale improvements by harnessing the power of a hybrid cloud architecture to digitise their existing products and services, enhance customer experience, increase business resiliency and reduce security risks," Patel said.

