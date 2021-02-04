A bag creates a commotion at Karol Bagh Metro station

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) An unclaimed bag lying on the output roller of X-BIS machine at Karol Bagh Metro Station was noticed by a CISF personnel at about 9.35 a.m. He asked the nearby passengers about the bag but none of them claimed it.

After this the bag was thoroughly checked and it was ascertained that there were no dangerous items in it. A charger, power bank, headphone and other valuables amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh were found in the bag and the matter was brought to the notice of the senior officer of the CISF, Station Controller, and an announcement was made in this regard.