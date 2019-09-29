A battle of sexes that both are losing

<br>According to a recent study, 66 per cent men and 62 per cent women in top cities -- exhibiting lifestyle habits like lack of sleep, stress, sedentary lifestyle, skipping meals and belly fat -- are at heart risk.

Saffolalife commissioned a survey which was conducted by Nielsen covering 1,226 respondents across key cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Some of the startling facts from the study revolve around the growing incidence of heart risk among those who are stressed or get inadequate sleep.

In Mumbai, 74 per cent men and 69 per cent women are at the risk of getting cardiovascular diseases due to various lifestyle habits. The figure is 65 and 64 per cent in Delhi, and 62 and 53 per cent in Hyderabad for men and women, respectively.

Sixty-seven per cent men and 63 per cent women in these three cities are at risk of developing heart diseases due to stress. City-wise, the figures in this regard are: Seventy-five per cent men and 76 per cent women in Mumbai, 64 per cent men and 59 per cent women in Delhi and 61 per cent men and 52 per cent women in Hyderabad.

Sleep deprivation is another factor in 65 per cent men and 61 per cent women in the top three cities that can lead to heart problems. In Mumbai, 74 per cent men and 69 per cent women face this issue, in Delhi 63 per cent men and 60 per cent women, and in Hyderabad, 59 per cent men and 51 per cent women.

Sixty five per cent men in the top three cities who do not exercise regularly are at heart risk versus 62 per cent women in these places. The number constitutes 74 per cent men and 69 per cent women in Mumbai, 63 per cent men and 66 per cent women in Delhi. Sixty-two per cent men and 51 per cent women in Hyderabad.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)