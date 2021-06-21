'...A black dog that barks': TMC MLA Madan Mitra launches personal attack on WB Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Monday said that Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was misleading people about post poll violence in the state and people think of him as "a black dog that barks" and that is why he is shown "black flags" wherever he goes.



Speaking to ANI, Mitra said, "There is no violence in Bengal. This Governor and the BJP are liars. We have full faith in the judiciary. We are moving with the course of laws. We cannot do hooliganism like the BJP."

Earlier today, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the petition by the West Bengal government to recall or stay its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine complaints of post-poll violence in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Dhankar who had earlier in the day embarked on a week-long visit to North Bengal was shown black flags on his way to Darjeeling.

Asked about the black flags shown to the Governor TMC leader Madan Mitra said, "Dhankhar is fortunate enough that he was not wrapped with a black flag. Otherwise, people would have confused him with a black elephant. There is a saying that black dog barks. People think of Dhankhar as a black dog that barks. That is why black flags are shown wherever he goes."

"If it were a (movie) scene, a barking black dog would be shown. I urge people to show him yellow, red and golden flags sometimes. Why is he shown black flags all the time as is shown to dogs?" Mitra said.

Governor Dhankhar said today the post-poll violence in the state was the most barbaric situation the state has seen since independence.

Briefing mediapersons, the Governor said: "I am shocked to see that this grave situation is being ignored even after seven weeks since the polls ended. This is the most barbaric post-poll violence after independence. Four states and one Union Territory went to the polls. Why is only West Bengal soaked in blood? Today, people are not able to speak due to fear."

Dhankhar alleged that the police and administration did not come to rescue the victims of political violence.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)