A Dash of Sweetness with a Special Rakhi Menu

With Rakhi round the corner, the aroma of savoury namkeens and sweet mithais are already lingering in the air. Adding to the sweetness is the Special Rakhi Menu by Life. The homegrown brand by food expert Bharti Sanghi offers delicacies such as Theplas, Gur Paraas, Namak Paraas, and many more in a healthier form. Life has now come ahead with a lip-smacking Rakhi special menu that will add to your festive joy.

The special Rakhi menu takes care of all your taste and preferences. It offers everything from Mathri, Khakhra, and Namkeens to chaat, sweets, and even sugar-free options for the diet-conscious younger generation. Some of the unique and notable offerings include Dal Moth with Mewa, Achari Mathri, Kesar Cube, Cocktail Kachori, Kadhi Samosa, Franky, Pista Chandrakala, Akhrot Badam Barfi, Kesariya Kaju Jalebi, Sugar-Free Pista Barfi, Ghevar and many more.

The brand came to existence with the idea of adding a contemporary twist to Indian savouries and snacks. After all, Life products are a beautiful blend of India's rich culinary heritage. The handcrafted preparations made with love, presented in original formats, and modern flavours give credence to authentic Indian and International flavours.

This Rakhi, give your brothers and sisters the gift of sweetness, after all, they deserve the absolute best.

Price Range: Depends on the food item

Available on: Swiggy

