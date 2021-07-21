A decline in ghosting, breadcrumbing & catfishing when it comes to dating

The time spent in lockdowns has allowed people to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating, giving them a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives as they meet new people. Through recent research, Bumble has found that people are now dating more intentionally than before the pandemic -- they're being more honest about what they're looking for in a relationship, whether it's something casual or serious. In fact, 74 per cent of single Indians surveyed feel there is a decline in negative behaviour in dating such as ghosting, breadcrumbing, catfishing, among others.

* One in four (25 per cent) daters in India have said that they are now feeling less willing to compromise on what they want and need from a potential relationship, according to Bumble's recent nationwide survey.

* Nearly 54 per cent of single Indians claim there is increased clear communication on dating intentions and expectations while dating during the pandemic.

* Forty eight per cent of single Indians claim there is an increased focus on personality rather than someone's looks while dating during the pandemic.

* One in three people feels less pressure when dating during the pandemic.

* Thirty seven per cent of single Indians surveyed claim that they noticed a decline in catfishing while dating during this pandemic.

* Thirty four percent of single Indians surveyed claim that they have noticed a decline in ghosting while dating throughout the pandemic.



Online dating is just... dating

The platform noticed that there has been a positive shift in the way that people are viewing online dating following a year of social distancing measures. It's no surprise that people have adapted to new ways of communicating and dating to find and explore meaningful connections during the pandemic.

* An overwhelming 72 per cent of single Indians surveyed think it is possible to fall in love with someone online they have never met in person.

* Forty five per cent of single Indians surveyed believe virtual or online dating is the normal way of dating in India



People are finding virtual dates to be a safer way to engage with someone they met online before deciding to meet in person. Thirty nine per cent have tried a video date as their first date in 2021. In fact, the most popular reason (48 per cent) why single Indians surveyed enjoy virtual dating is because it feels safer than meeting up with someone in person for the first time.

* Forty five per cent like virtual dates because it saves them time and money.

* More than one in three (31 per cent) people appreciate that they only have to get partially ready ("half-glam") when going on a video date.



Safety is still top of mind

Following the recent second wave of the pandemic in India, safety is still on top of mind and many people are continuing to prioritize discussions on precautions and Covid vaccination statuses before meeting someone in person for the first time.

* Thirty five per cent of people surveyed claim they are more safety-conscious now after the second wave than last year.

* Vaccination status is essential to many as 38 per cent of daters surveyed would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn't received the Covid vaccine.

* To help its community feel comfortable dating right now and to help normalize conversations about dating during the pandemic, Bumble has added a Covid Preferences Centre that can be accessed by tapping the profile icon within the Bumble app. After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see what the other person's dating preferences are -- such as meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only -- and what precautions they want to take.



"The pandemic has brought about meaningful changes in our dating choices and behaviours as single Indians navigate this new world of dating. This last year, that people spent in lockdowns, has given them the opportunity to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating. There is a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives as they navigate new rules of dating, both virtually and in person. As our recent research illustrates, single people in India are more intentional with their dating decisions than ever before and are prioritizing safety and compatibility as vaccinations increase in India," said Samarpita Samaddar, Communications Director, Bumble India.

Over the past year, the app has made several updates to its platform, including introducing 150 new interest badges in dating profiles and launching its "Night In" feature, where two people can participate in an interactive game during a video chat. The company also recently launched Snap's AR Lenses within Bumble video calls and launched video notes that utilize Snapchat's technology.

(IANSLife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/