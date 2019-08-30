A display of Hindu-Muslim bonhomie at Sankri Devta Temple in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): From the mountains of Meer village in Udhampur, the message of communal harmony comes out loud and clears as every year people belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities set their journey to the Sankri Devta Temple to celebrate the three-day-long fair held in remembrance of Sankri Baba.

One of the devotees, Kuldeep Kachota said, "I am happy that each year this fair is organised. People from distant areas come here to offer prayers to Sanskri Baba. Muslims also come to attend this fair."It is believed that during this three-day affair Sankri Devta pays a visit to his followers, listens to their prayers and grants them their wishes as well. Various rituals, including drum beating and flute playing, are performed to invoke the blessings of the deity. It is this faith that keeps people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, attached to the Temple.Muslims of the region also participate actively in the fair and help their Hindu brethren in organising the event, reflecting the age-old ethos of peace, love and brotherhood.The occasion also attracts vendors, mostly Muslims, who sell ornaments and eatables to the visitors. Hindola ride also draws the attention of children in large numbers, giving a festive colour to the event."Here small businessmen comes each year to set up their stalls. Apart from Hindu, Muslims, Punjabis do come here to sell their products in the fair. They also set up stalls near the shrine," said another devotee Jasveer Singh. (ANI)