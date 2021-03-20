A filmi touch to Congress-led UDF election campaign

Thiruvananthapuram, March 20 (IANS) The present Congress led Opposition United Democratic Front which is facing one of its most keenly fought electoral battle with the ruling CPI-M led left and the BJP led NDA is bringing in new modes of campaigning.

The latest strategy is to seek the help of film stars who are known fellow travellers of the Congress led UDF and it has roped in one of Kerala's most popular comedian cum character artiste Jagadish.

Jagadish on Saturday appeared to be the most sought after personality at the release of the UDF poll manifesto, with all leaders catching up with him.

Incidentally Jagadish ended on the losing side in the 2016 assembly polls when he lost to his film colleague turned full time politician, K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

"Even though I was asked to contest this time by the top Congress leaders, I had to opt out due to personal reasons. But I promised them, I would be available for campaigning anywhere at any time. I have kept myself free from March 10 till the end of the election," said Jagadish.

He said he and producer cum director Renjith are working out the strategy to be adopted for the various types of campaigning they are going to do.

"It would be a mix of video and audio clips and it would be a total professional election campaign highlighting the UDF and its candidates. Our only aim is to reach the maximum number of voters in the best manner," added Jagadish.

Among the other film personalities who are working for the success of the UDF candidates are Ramesh Pisharody and national award winning actor Salim Kumar.

For the UDF, the Congress has fielded young comedian Dharmajan Bolghatty from the Baluserry seat in Kozhikode, while the Left has Kumar into his fifth straight election and Mukesh aiming to retain the Kollam seat, which he won in 2016.

