A good teacher is a personality builder, society builder and nation builder: President Kovind

"The primary responsibility of combining the inherent talents of the students lies with the teachers; a good teacher is a personality-builder, a society-builder, and a nation-builder", said the President of India.The President was speaking at a virtual award ceremony today on the occasion of Teachers' Day wherein 44 teachers from across the country were honoured with the National Awards.Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar; MoS Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh and Annapurna Devi also graced the occasion.The President congratulated all the teachers who received the award for their distinguished contributions. He said that such teachers strengthen his belief that the future generation is safe in the hands of our well-qualified teachers. "Teachers have a very important place in everyone's life. People remember their teachers life-long. Teachers who nurture their students with affection and devotion always get respect from their students," he said.The President urged teachers to inspire and enable their students to envision a golden future and acquire the aptitude to fulfill their aspirations. He said that it is the duty of teachers to inculcate interest in studies in their students. "Sensitive teachers can shape the future of students by their behaviour, conduct and teaching. They should pay special attention to the fact that each student has different abilities, talents, psychology, social background and environment. Therefore, emphasis should be laid on all-round development of each child according to their special needs, interests and abilities," the President said.The President said that the National Education Policy, implemented last year, has set an ambitious objective of establishing India as a global knowledge super-power. "We have to provide such education to the students which would be helpful in building a society based on knowledge. Our education system should be such that students develop a commitment to the constitutional values and fundamental duties, strengthen patriotic feelings and make them aware of their role in the changing global scenario."The President noted that the Union Ministry of Education has taken some important steps for the teachers. The Ministry has started an integrated teachers' training programme called 'Nishtha' under which efforts are being made for 'Online Capacity Building' for teachers, informed an official release by the ministry.Apart from this, 'Pragyata' i.e. guidelines on digital education which were issued last year is also a commendable step with a view to maintaining the pace of education even during the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended the entire team of the Union Ministry of Education for finding new avenues even in difficult circumstances.Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the role that a teacher plays is crucial for the robust development of a nation. "They are instrumental in shaping the minds of our new generation", he added.Pradhan thanked all the teachers who are working tirelessly to shape the destiny of a 21st-century India.The Minister congratulated all the 44 teachers from 28 States/Union Territories who have done exemplary work and been conferred with the National Awards. He also remembered Padma Shri awardee Late Prakash Rao of Odisha and countless others like him who have empowered children through education.Pradhan said that he feels privileged to join the ceremony to recognise the efforts of the best teachers in India. "They have played a key role in ensuring continuity of education during COVID-19", he added. (ANI)