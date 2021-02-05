A group of Kazakh citizens returned home from Syria

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], February 5 (ANI): The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and with the support of the US and other international partners on Thursday, carried out an operation to return a group of Kazakhstan citizens from Syria to their homeland, said a Kazakh government release.



The group consisted of four men, one woman and seven children, including two orphans.

In accordance with the national legislation and international commitments, persons involved in terrorist activities will be prosecuted, stated the release.

Orphans are transferred to the care of close relatives and the government will ensure all the necessary assistance to them. The woman and children will be provided with the rehabilitation and resocialization programs, read the release.

The operation to repatriate citizens from zones of terrorist activities, sanctioned by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is a continuation of Operation Zhusan, launched at the initiative of the First President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. (ANI)

