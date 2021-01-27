A hip new spot in the Capital

The restaurant is the brainchild of Zorawar and Dildeep Kalra, of Massive Restaurants, and features a gastronomic delight both for the eyes and for your tastebuds. Serving a medley of authentic Thai and European grills with a signature modern twist, the innovative dishes are beautifully presented and taste delicious too. Crisp Caramelised prawns, Avocado and Truffle Pizza, and Pulled Pork Bao are just some of the picks for refined palette.

The verbal pun on 'Switch' in BO-TAI Switch connotes the dynamics of a chic dining space through the day which transitions into a high-energy, pulsating bar post-midnight which is a hot favourite among millennials in the city.

"Known for elevating the dynamic culinary space with an experimental approach, we are pleased to present BO-TAI Switch as a refreshing rendezvous spot for gourmands and revellers alike. The exemplary amalgamation of innovative cuisine, stellar bar, sophisticated interiors and scintillating vibes will not only enrich the experience of the discerning, but will make them come back for more," believes Zorawar Kalra.

If you're one to party from dusk to dawn, you'll love visiting BO-TAI Switch, seeing that it has a 24-hour beverage license that can see you from champagne breakfasts through to whisky cocktails in the late hours. With a fascinating 60ft. long bar and a well-stocked Enoteca, the eclectic beverage menu has been curated by the internationally acclaimed bartenders from London under the able leadership of Dino Koletsas, who is also the beverage menu consultant at Massive Restaurants. Dino learnt his craft in cocktail development under the wing of the late Sasha Petraske at Milk & Honey, going on to oversee the prestigious Artesian and The Wigmore at The Langham Hotel, as he developed his own unique approach and style to cocktail development for which he is now well known.

There are some exciting twists to a long list of modern signature cocktails so that you can relish your favourite tipple. Segmented alfresco seating both indoors and outdoors is perfect for sunny brunches in the day and dancing all night. Keeping in mind the new social distancing norms and Covid-19 SOPs, the restaurant features broader aisle space between tables and a private lounge area for intimate soirees.

So the next time you're planning a girls luncheon, a high octane night out on the town of celebrating a milestone try this new hip space which ticks all the boxes.

Operational Hours:

6.30 pm -- 1.00 am

Address: Shangri- La Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

For reservations, call 011-20860051/2, +91 9870587770/1

Facebook @BoTaiSwitch | Instagram @botai_switch

Hashtags: #BoTaiSwitch #MassiveDiaries #MyBoTai

