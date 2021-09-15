A homestay curtesy IHCL

Speaking about this announcement, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotel Company (IHCL), said, "This is in line with 'ama Stays & Trails' expansion strategy to tap into the potential of India's growing homestay market. ama Stays & Trails is now able to offer travellers a wider choice as it steps into newer and unexplored destinations. Located in close proximity of our hotels, the ama portfolio leverages the vast footprint of IHCL's network, delivering the assurance of our trusted service."

Each homestay brings alive the local culture and heritage of the destination through authentic and immersive experiences -- be it through outdoor activities, regional cuisine or lesser-known places to explore. It gives families and groups of friends an opportunity to bond together in the exclusivity of beautiful bungalows and villas. With the addition of the new bungalows, the brand currently has a portfolio of 51 bungalows and villas including 18 under development.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

