A hundred youth learn mountain climbing at two-day camp organised by J-K police

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): About a hundred youth learnt mountain climbing at a two-day rock climbing camp organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and also got certificates that would help them get jobs in the belt forces or other employment under sports quota.



The J&K police under its Civic Action Programme organised the camp in coordination with Guidance and Counselling for Youth Development, an NGO of Gurah Slathia Vijaypur District Samba, on Saturday and Sunday. The camp was conducted by the Mountain Rescue Team of J&K Police and was headed by Inspector Ram Singh who has climbed Mt Everest.

Sunil Choudhary, sarpanch of Mananu panchayat in Nad Samba while talking with ANI said that the participants of the camp got an opportunity to get free training for mountain climbing.

Komal Salathiya, a participant who attended the camp said that they learnt a lot about different techniques of mountain climbing and that the camp has boosted their confidence.

The officers of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 12th Battalion flagged off the participants from Battalion Headquarters in Nud Samba. Interacting with the participating children, the officers of the unit apprised them that it will be great fun and experience for them to climb the rocks and other allied activities which include Free Hand Climbing, Rappelling, Zip wire, Burma Bridge, Slathering and use of most modern equipment of mountain rescue. It was also stressed upon the participants to make maximum use of the opportunity to learn the skills and endurance during the camp. T-shirts were distributed among the participant students. IRP 12th Bn. also provided security, transport and food for the students at the camp. (ANI)

