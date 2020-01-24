A look at the ongoing Kolkata Literary Meet 2020

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) The 9th edition of the Kolkata Literary Meet, aims to celebrate literature and allied cultural pursuits - dance, music, recitation and theatrical performances over five power-packed days. From 22-26 January 2020, the event evolving the literary community, will promote a culture of patronage, and create value for authors and other dignitaries. Tata Steel is supporting the event in it's 6th edition as Kolkata Literary Meet (TSKLM).

Author Joanne Harris of the award-winning novel 'Chocolat' inaugurated this year's edition, as some of the eminent speakers scheduled to be part of the literary extravaganza include Abhijit V. Banerjee, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics 2019, Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith Award and Padmashri Amitav Ghosh, and English crime-writer Ann Cleeves.

A dose of Bollywood with actor Ayushmann Khurrana, highly acclaimed theatre personality from Odisha Anant Mahapatra and actor Nandita Das who has won accolades for numerous performances, including in 'Fire', 'Earth' and 'Kamli' among others. For the musically inclines acclaimed Indian classical flautist, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia will perform at a recital.

The literary meet will celebrate unexplored ideas and unstoppable voices with a focus on literature, poetry, current affairs and women's issues, among others. Each session will witness noteworthy names being a part of engaging discussions with the audience, bringing together a range of expertise and perspectives on stage throughout the seven days in Kolkata's most iconic location of Son-et-Lumiere, Victoria Memorial Hall. Select sessions would be held at The Saturday Club, Kala Mandir and the National Library.

Some of the highlights include:

When the Lions Write-Colony in Indian Ink: Shashi Tharoor and Sudeep Chakravarti in conversation with Manu Pillai

Prodosh Mittirer Prithibi: Sabyasachi Chakraborty on being Feluda

Manto and I: Nandita Das discusses her journey with Saadat Hasan Manto, from reel to book

2020 Vision India@Olympics: Pullela Gopichand, Nalin Mehta, Devendra Jhajharia and Boria Majumdar on India's past record and future hopes for Tokyo '20

How Do You Write Magic: Ruskin Bond and Joanne Harris in conversation with Malavika Banerjee

The Golden Breath: Hariprasad Chaurasia and Sathya Saran discuss the maestro's life and music; Launch of Breath of Gold by Shubha Mudgal

Good Economics for Hard Times: Noble Laureate Abhijit V Banerjee in conversation with Udayan Mukherjee on Monday, 27 January.

Also spotted a the inaugural event were Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel alongside author Mr Kunal Basu, Dr. Jayanta Sengupta - Secretary & Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall and Ms Malavika Banerjee, Director, Kolkata Literary Meet. Malavika Banerjee, Director, Kolkata Literary Meet, added, "Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet is an annual celebration, free for everyone, which brings the best minds from across the world to engage with leading writers and discerning audience on books, ideas and words. I take pride in saying that TSKLM has established itself as one of the greatest literary gatherings in India and in this edition, we have one of the best line-ups of authors we've ever had."

