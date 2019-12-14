A melange of food and thought in this festival

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANSlife) A two-day food festival celebrating the diverse culinary heritage of the South Asian region, has returned for its fifth edition in the capital. It starts Saturday.

The Food for Thought Fest focuses on the common heritage and history of the region, as well as the unique influences that make up a part of it. A forum for conversations, cuisines, and exchange of ideas and philosophies, it will see the participation of Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, apart from India.

It is organised by the South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SAAG). Scheduled in the 2019 edition are talks and discussions around culture and cuisine in the ‘Thought Fest', while the ‘Food Fest' will be offering cookery workshops with master chefs of the region and an authentic flavour from the participating countries. This year the theme of the Food Court is "A Taste of Luxury" which brings together 13 of the most well known luxury hotels in the national capital region (NCR) to showcase their top seven dishes in their booth, that will be served in tasting portions and priced between Rs. 150 to 350. Cocktails and drinks curated by some of the leading international liquor brands in India, are also part of the show. It takes place at GMR Square, Aerocity, New Delhi from December 14-15. Entry is free. sj/lh