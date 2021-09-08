A new concept store in the Capital

The shift in product focus needed to be reflected in the stores as well. The new concept store showcases an inclusion of distinct materials like tinted glass, gunmetal fixtures, and contemporary 'jaali', which add a lighter element to the store, whereas the wood, terrazzo, suede, and hint of brass brings richness to the store, while still connecting with the authenticity and legacy of the brand.

Since its inception 35 years ago, Satya Paul has now ventured into contemporary design aesthetics. While the brand has illustriously dominated the world of sarees, it is now extending its focus towards a more versatile and ready-to-wear series of apparel.

"My design sensibility has always been in equilibrium with that of Satya Paul. We aim to revolutionise the brand by creating more relevant pieces. The right display of our collections is imperative. The Satya Paul concept store is an updated hub for the new voice and vision for the brand. It is an experience centre for all the products that are visually displayed in a certain manner. We aim for the store to set a new standard of retail shopping -- Rajesh Pratap Singh, Creative Director, Satya Paul."

The design philosophy for the new store is a step forward from Satya Paul's usual classic and contemporary elements but in a more refined and modern environment. The space stays true to the brand's soul yet intrigues people to stay, explore and feel like they connect and belong to Satya Paul.

