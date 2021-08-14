A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir: President Kovind

"A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has initiated the process of consultation with all stakeholders who have faith in democracy and the rule of law. I urge the people, especially the youth, of Jammu and Kashmir to utilise this opportunity and work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions.With all-round progress, India's stature is rising in the international arena, as it was reflected in our participation in several key multilateral forums as well as in consolidating bilateral relationships with several countries," said President Kovind.The President also applauded rural India, particularly the agriculture sector, which has kept growing against all odds. He said, "On a recent visit to my ancestral village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat district, I was quite pleased to find that better infrastructure is being developed to make life better for people in rural areas. The psychological distance between the urban and the rural is now much less as compared to the past. After all, India lives in its villages which cannot be allowed to lag behind in development. That is why special campaigns, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, are being implemented for the welfare of our farmers.""These efforts are consistent with the vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India. With abiding faith in the inherent capacity of the economy, the government has further opened up defence, health, civil aviation, power and other sectors. The government's new initiatives to promote eco-friendly, renewable sources of energy, particularly solar power, have won praise around the world. If there is an improvement in the ease of doing business, it has a positive impact on the ease of living for all. In addition to these, special emphasis is being given to public welfare. For example, the dream of having a home of one's own is being realised, thanks to the Rs 70,000 crore credit-linked subsidy scheme. The series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our 'annadata' farmers and help them get better price for their produce. These are some of the measures the government has taken to unleash the potential of every Indian," said the President.The nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country by different ministries of Government of India, various state governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and general public alike to mark this momentous occasion.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. (ANI)