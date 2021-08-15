A new fashion destination in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad-based eponymous label marks it's 10th anniversary this year. Drawing inspiration from vintage styles and floral patterns, Reddy combines them beautifully with Zardozi embroidery with careful detailing and embellishments.

"The last decade in the fashion industry has been absolutely surreal. When I started my journey as a fashion editor years back it gave me the opportunity to work and understand designs and fabrics closely and my love for it grew. I set out with designing ethnic ensembles for friends and family, gradually the passion project went on to become a profession where I crafted traditional wear for the bride tribe. Lucky for me, discerning, modern brides also loved the pastel colours and floral prints which are prominent in my work," says Reddy.