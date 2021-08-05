  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. A new novel from Booker Prize-longlisted author Anuradha Roy

A new novel from Booker Prize-longlisted author Anuradha Roy

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 5th, 2021, 13:00:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Siddhi Jain
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features