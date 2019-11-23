A one-stop-shop for all your Biryani cravings

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANSlife) Hyderabadi Biryani, a true Indian delicacy, is a dish with history as rich as its flavors, and while there is no dearth of people who try, it's hard to come by an authentic palate of the Deccan rice dish.

One that does come close is Biryani Badshah's creation. A Hyderabadi style casual dining restaurant located in the heart of Connaught Place, the outlet is buzzing with foodies almost round the clock. It operates under the umbrella of the Bikkgane Biryani brand.

"People have a taste for Indian dishes now. Rice is easy food, easily packed and easily eaten. The popularity is evident from the fact that we did market sales of around Rs 20 lakh on the day of Diwali," an outlet spokesperson told IANSlife. Biryani Badshah boasts of a full range of biryani options, especially in the non-vegetarian range, however, it might get too spicy for some. While you appetize yourself for the biryani treat to come, recommended starter dishes include Chicken 65 and Vegetarian Seekh Kebabs. The place can give you a feeler of a Hyderabadi outlet with its flavourful handi biryani, served in a lidded ceramic pot. A perfect mix of ingredients, it comes coupled with a lip-smacking raita and 'Mirchi ka salan'. Biryani Badshah offers not just biryani, but an array of traditional Nizami dishes. From Andhra Chicken Fry, Chicken and Paneer 65 to the Mutton Shikampur for starters and Dalcha, Salan and Kormas for mains. While it has several outlets in the Delhi-NCR including Gurugram and Noida, its Connaught Place one is perhaps the most accessible due to its central location. Price for two: Rs 1000 (approx.) Address: K-14, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi sj/tb/lh