A radio service center in Hyderabad which has been serving customers since 1948

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): In a world where technology is evolving with each passing day, a radio service center in the old city of Hyderabad is not just sustaining itself for the last 70 years but has been thriving by repairing old, antique and vintage radio sets.



Two brothers Mohammad Mohiuddin and Mohammad Mujeebudin, who are 72 and 82 years old respectively, set up Mahmood Radio Service in 1948 and have been serving the customers by fixing the vintage radio sets.

Speaking to ANI, Moinuddin said, "The repair shop was set up in 1948 and since then the shop has been able to repair many antique radio sets."

He said it all started when his father Mahboob, after whom the service center has been named, had bought a radio from Germany.

"My father brought a radio when he went to Germany. Back then, only people from rich and elite communities could afford a radio. But my father bought the first radio in my locality. The radio stopped working for some time, and then he was able to repair the radio and sell it. That is when this radio service center began. People started coming to us to get their radio sets fixed by us," he said.

Moinuddin added that he has fixed radio sets of Murphy, Pie, and many more brands.

Pointing at an 80-year-old radio, Moinuddin said, "Since the new generation electronic devices have been installed with chips and motherboards, they can't be repaired, except for replacing the particular part. But, in radio, and especially the old ones, which have transistors installed in them, they can be repaired and re-repaired. These sets can work for a long time."

He said that people, not just from entire India, but from other countries as well, contact them to get their radio sets fixed. "People from Mumbai, Delhi, and many other places of India and various countries come to us to get their radio sets repaired.

"Now people have mobile phones equipped with new technologies. In this new world of advanced technology, people of this generation have started considering these old and antique radio sets as vintage items and people like to collect them, get them fixed and place them in their houses as showpieces. Not just radio sets, but people collect gramophones, tape recorders, and antique television sets for decorative purposes," he further said. (ANI)

