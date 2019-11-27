A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Raja told ANI that a discussion was going on over the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha wherein he gave two examples of Udham Singh and Nathuram Godse.



"When I said Nathuram Godse who committed a brutal act of killing Gandhi, Sadhvi Pragya stood and said that he was a nationalist. It is condemnable," he added.

Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave his ruling to expunge the objectionable comment of Pragya.

Talking about the Bill, Raja said: "It claims that except the Prime Minister, nobody will get any Special Protection Group hereafter ... The assessment of threat must be viewed in terms of policy and not in terms of person alone. You go for person but you also count the policy." (ANI)

