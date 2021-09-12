A souk for the soul

Saundh, an everyday luxury wear label for women, is known for its amalgamation of unique design and contemporary silhouette. Its latest collection for the festive season -- Kalp Haat revisits artistic heritage, capturing the essence of the art and the stories that shape us. Our culture is an all-embracing confluence of religions, traditions, and customs. These folk references come to life on rich fabrics through digital iterations of classic motifs, surface ornamentation, traditional embroideries, and handcrafted embellishments.

The melange of colourful buntings blowing in the wind, whimsical candy floss, the vintage bioscope, the brand invites you to experience a sensory treat with its collections Ganjifa, Thangka, Rogan, Saura, SohraiKhovar.



"Saundh as a brand stems from our love for textiles and our vision to create a global label inspired by India. We are trying to create a niche where the gap between designer clothing, aesthetics and affordability minimizes. Our new campaign, KalpHaat, is dedicated to our rich artistic heritage retold as print stories in contemporary silhouettes. We all have missed travel the most and this festive season we celebrate the wanderlust with the tales of Kalp Haat," says Sarabjeet Saluja, CEO and Founder, Saundh.

