A step towards complete integration of J-K into Indian Union: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which confers special status on Jammu and Kashmir and said that it is a glorious day and a step towards complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union.

"What a glorious day. Finally, the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven-decade-old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" Ram Madhav said in a tweet.



Earlier in the day, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.

Jammu and Kashmir has now been declared as a Union Territory with legislature.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.Jammu and Kashmir has now been declared as a Union Territory with legislature.Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)