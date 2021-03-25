A taste of history - through recipes

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon, or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually part of the first Thanksgiving dinner, and did Queen Marie Antoinette really say, 'Let them eat cake!' during the French Revolution?

Featuring a brother and sister duo and a cutting-edge app that allows them to time-travel to 15 important junctures in history, "History Dishtory" (Hachette) includes an easy-to-do recipe inspired by each event, from the Renaissance in Italy to the first men landing on the Moon to the Salt March and more!