A technicolour campaign launched in India by Glenmorangie

Created in partnership with DDB Paris and Miles Aldridge, the campaign, with the tagline -- "It's kind of delicious and wonderful", invites global audiences to view the world through the brand's eyes. Aldridge's style and precision is evident throughout, each colourful scene enriched by playful visual clues to the brand, including tributes to its spirit animal. The campaign is peppered with little 'Easter eggs', little things to find throughout -- from anagrams of Glenmorangie: 'A Ginger Lemon' in the train and 'Mango Reeling' as a neon, to the recurring motif of the giraffe, appearing in each of the stills, like little games, almost cameo performances, the campaign is a visual treat and is contrary to the usual representation in whisky campaigns.

The whisky creators are endlessly imaginative in their quest to dream up delicious whiskies. They craft their more delicate, fruity spirit in stills as tall as a giraffe (Glenmorangie's spirit animal), to create more space for taste and aroma. They then age it in the world's finest casks -- all to bring joy to whisky lovers, both old and new. The desire to share this delicious enjoyment more widely, is at the heart of this campaign. Rooted in the bold orange hue long associated with the brand, its scenes are saturated with colour, a realm in which Aldridge is admired worldwide.

Moet Hennessy India will roll out an entire 360 degree campaign staggered across the coming months in line with this new campaign and bring it to life for its Indian consumers. Ahead of the campaign IANSlife caught up with Bill Lumsden, Director of Distilling and Whisky Creation at The Glenmorangie Company to get an insiders view on the launch.

Read Excerpts:

Q: Whiskey and malt no longer cater to a particular age bracket, especially in India, one finds more youngsters in their 20s are taking to it. What is your take on this?

A: I think it's been a long time coming. Historically, the Scotch whisky industry has been guilty of marketing to a very narrow group of people, but that is now changing and it's a true delight for me to see this happening. I smile, because my friends and I started to enjoy single malt Scotch in our twenties. I don't know if it's because we were students and we were inquisitive by nature, but I'm very glad to see this trend coming back. I see this particularly in Asia: in Taiwan, Japan and India -- and the rest of the world is now catching up. It's fantastic, as long as it's enjoyed responsibly, of course.

Q: How important is the cask and wood to the taste of a refined whiskey?

A: You simply cannot make good whisky without good quality casks. It doesn't matter how fragrant and complex the raw spirit is -- if you don't have a good quality spirit, forget it! The cask is not everything but it's critically important.

With Glenmorangie, you have a very delicate spirit, which is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have the ability to manipulate the flavour and add all sorts of exciting layers from the wood; on the other hand, it also means you can completely overpower the flavour if you are not careful. It's an art.

Q: Many people survived the Covid-19 lockdowns thanks to their cellars and bars... do you agree?

A: I certainly wouldn't go that far. However, at a time when people were locked down and were unable to meet friends physically in their favourite bars and restaurants, I think many have enjoyed the connection of 'virtual get-togethers'. We even had a team Christmas dinner over Zoom, where we cooked and ate a meal, and sampled some fine whiskies.

Q: Whiskey cocktails have made a huge comeback -- are you a Puritan or do you welcome the experimentation?

A: I don't just welcome it; I think it's absolutely fantastic. There is no question, it's opened my eyes to a whole new world of possibilities. If you had suggested making a whisky cocktail with Glenmorangie 25 years ago, when I first joined the company, I wouldn't have thanked you for it. But now I really enjoy a Blood & Sand or an Old Fashioned. It's just marvellous, and it has helped with the democratisation and opening up of the world of single malt Scotch.

Q: Tell us about the new campaign and your vision for the brand.

A: I was very much part of the campaign from the very beginning, and it's really rooted in my own philosophy about whisky. I've always said,"Please don't be too concerned about the technicalities of the whisky-making process, just enjoy the delicious end result." The campaign is about letting more people from all over the world enjoy our wonderful whisky, and I hope that's what it will achieve.

Speaking about the global campaign, Caspar Macrae, Director of Marketing and Business Development for the brand, said,"There is a simple joy in sharing Glenmorangie's delicious whisky. Inspired by the brand's signature orange colour, the new campaign is a visual feast that throws open the wondrous world of Glenmorangie, for all to explore. We hope it will welcome more people to experience the delicious and wonderful way we look at life."

Addressing how this new campaign resonates with India, Sophia Sinha, Head of Marketing, Moet Hennessy India, added,"Glenmorangie remains committed to creating delicious whisky for people to have wonderful moments with it. Stemming from this desire, the brand's new campaign is young, unpretentious, and inclusive, thereby portraying the simple joy of its whisky in such a colourful and unique way."

