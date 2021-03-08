A Toast to the #WomenWhoMakeYou

Enjoy the day with the whisky, whether as a cocktail or simply with soda! The blended Scotch whisky has been hand-picked for its smoothness to appeal to a new generation of Scotch whisky drinkers. The tipple has been designed for mixing and has a raisin cake richness that gives it a strong character to cut through any mixer.
*50ml Grant's Distinction
*150ml Ginger Ale
*1/2 Lime
Method
*Add the whisky into an ice filled glass.
*Top with ginger ale and squeeze half a lime.
*Garnish with lime wedge
Mint Julep Ingredients
*50ml Grant's Distinction
*10ml Simple/Sugar Syrup
*8-10ml Lime Juice
*10 Mint Leaves
Method
*Lightly muddle mint leaves, lime Juice and sugar syrup in a glass.
*Add Grant's Distinction, pack it with crushed ice and stir.
*Garnish with Mint Leaf
It is exclusively available in India and is priced at Rs 2,500 in Mumbai for 750 ml.
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
--IANS
tb/