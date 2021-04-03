A vana way, connecting with people and nature equally

Established in 2014, achieving India's first retreat LEED Platinum status in 2015, the area is spread over 21 acres. Vana comprises 66 rooms, 16 suites and 4 duplex style villas each crafted to perfection to evoke a sense of warmth and comfort.

The retreat welcomes you with an art piece of entangled Bodhi tree roots that reminds each vanavasis, "All Enter As Equals". The moment you enter and meander through the pebbled pathways towards the residence, a transition into the experience of being on the retreat begins.

The Kila is the heart of Vana, which has the quality of serenity, sincerity and confidence that one finds in spiritual places. Expressing the value of comfort, harmony and well-being in every nook and corner of the Retreat are artfully demonstrated.

The visitors wake up to the views of a misty Sal forest or gardens and fruit orchards, all with balconies and terraces, and begin a day with meditation and yoga asanas. To achieve a holistic healing each vanavasi gets their itinerary curated carefully after a consultation with a wellness doctor. Later, they get to spend a day indulging in its wellness offerings based on Ayurveda, Yoga and Sowa Rigpa and complemented by nourishing cuisine.

Reminding to eat every meal mindfully, making almost all produce from scratch. The kitchen team practices not only make the food healthier and more nutritious, but also reduces carbon footprint.

After a well-spent day involving self-love, Vanavasis tucked under a blanket for a peaceful night under contemporary shapes, natural and sustainable materials, thoughtful lighting and a neutral colour palette that merges gracefully.

Founded by Veer Singh, Vana believes that only by aspiring to achieve best spiritual, emotional, physical, and intellectual self, we can live life wholesomely.

You can now book via call or mail Vana's latest offering - 'Vana 3'. A three days of wellness journey that offers an introduction to Vana or allows a guest to return for a quick recharge.

Talking about Vana 3, Jaspreet Singh, Executive Director at Vana Dehradun, said: "Vana has always aimed to make Vanavasis experience well-being from all aspects. Starting from Ayurveda to Yoga to mindful eating; the team at Vana has always emphasised the relevance of leading a disciplined way of life. We ensure that the wellness quotient remains with the Vanavasis even after their retreat in the outer world. Not only this, but we also ensure that we work in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner."

RETREAT AT VANA INCLUDES:

*A Retreat Program with yoga, meditation, cuisine lessons, functional fitness, talks, music and more

*Arrival and departure wellness consultations

*All cuisine including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner

*Private treatments/specialist consultations/sessions based on 1 wellness weight per night per guest

*Attire to wear within and outside Vana, footwear, summer and winter accessories

*Airport transfers from Dehradun Airport

*No service charge or gratuities added. Our team does not expect tips as appreciation for their work



