  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. A village in Odisha bans alcohol after incident of sexual harassment

A village in Odisha bans alcohol after incident of sexual harassment

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 20th, 2021, 19:00:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Darshan Sharma
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features