A visual-aural wonder at Jodhpur RIFF 2019

<br>With its line-up of a diverse range of performances, spanning multiple genres and styles, the festival is directed and produced by Divya Bhatia. Its chief patron is Maharaja Gaj Singh II, the current head of Marwar's Rathore clan and custodian of the Mehrangarh Fort.

This year, the festival witnessed an unusual musical alliance between Rajasthani and Irish musicians called 'Citadels of the Sun', the ancient Armenian duduk (a double reed, woodwind instrument) played by maestro Emmanuel Hovhannisyan in collaboration with Swiss-based Authentic Light Orchestra lead by Valeri Tolstov and Veronika Stalder; maestros Ballake Sissoko from Mali on the kora, the ghatam legend Padma Bhushan T.H. Vikku Vinayakram and the Muzikas band from Hungary.

For the first time, the iconic RIFF Rustle is led by a woman - Havana-born Yissy Garcia and percussionist Marypaz from Cuba. While the festival takes place in the magnificent setting of the 15th century fortress, the participating musicians had the audience captivated in an experience that must be felt to be believed. A beautiful melange of the arts, where global melodies meet Rajashthan on the desert soil of Jodhpur's majestic Fort, Jodhpur RIFF 2019 is a treat to the ears and eyes. (Siddhi Jain is in Jodhpur on the invitation of the organisers of Jodhpur RIFF. She can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)