'A wounded tiger is more dangerous', says Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Leg in a cast and sitting on a wheelchair, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the "game is on" in the upcoming assembly elections, adding that "a wounded tiger is more dangerous".



Addressing the public, Banerjee said, "If people vote for us, we will ensure that democracy returns to them. May all conspiracies against Bengal be destroyed. I assure you that I will campaign on a wheelchair with a broken leg. Khela Hobe (game is on). A wounded tiger is the most dangerous animal."

Banerjee on Sunday held a roadshow -- days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning -- on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in the state capital. It was her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

On March 10, Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections will be held in eight phases in the state starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

