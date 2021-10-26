'Aa raha hoon main', says SP hoarding with countdown clock

The hoarding also has a countdown clock to March 18 -- the day the BJP government completes its tenure. As the clock ticks away, Samajwadis are filled with excitement.

Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow are grabbing a great deal of attention with a hoarding that screams "Aa Raha Hoon Main".

When asked, party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the hoarding had been put up by a party worker.

"Earlier we had put up countdown clocks to ensure timely completion of development projects like expressway and metro," he said.

About the confidence of his return to power, the SP chief said that bureaucrats were the best barometers in such situation.

"The number of bureaucrats sending me good wishes and message had suddenly gone up. They are asking for a meeting and even passing on information," he said.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the countdown clock and the hoardings and said that in Aurraiya, a SP leader kidnapped eight persons and demanded money after the hoarding came up. Asked him if this is what the hoarding meant, he replied in affirmative.

