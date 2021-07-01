Aaaand we're back, says Twitter after fixing glitch

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): After users flagged issues in accessing several features of Twitter, the microblogging website informed that it has fixed the problem and the functioning was back to normal.



Twitter stated that it has fixed the glitch and replied to the users.

"Aaaand we're back. Twitter for the web should be working as expected. Sorry for the interruption!" it tweeted.

Earlier, Twitter said, "Profiles Tweets may not be loading for some of you on the web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!".

The Twitter app was working fine but the webpage had faced several issues. Users complained that the browser website was showing "Something went wrong" messages on the screen every time they try to access the website. (ANI)

