Aadi Mahotsav, a push to strengthen Ladakh's economy

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a major push to strengthen the once-ignored economy of Ladakh, the newly-formed Union Territory is set to host its first-ever national tribal festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' on August 17 in Leh.

According to senior officials at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the central government is looking at ways to plug the intermittent migration from the region to other states.Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sent a message to the people ahead of the 'Aadi Mahotsav' festival."I am very happy that the ministry is organising the festival in Leh. This festival will showcase local dance and tribal art and crafts along with herbal medicine. This will bring opportunities to bring economic prosperity to the tribals. I wish them all the best, " read the message sent by Shah who is considered as the architect of reformation of Jammu and Kashmir.The event scheduled between August 17 to August 25 will be inaugurated by Governor Satya Pal Malik and Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, along with Minister of State Renuka Singh.It is pertinent to note that when Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal rose to speak on reformation of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament that made him a sensation, he accused the previous establishments of the state of stealing the budget allocated for Ladakh and using it only for the people of Kashmir."Jammu took its share by fighting. We couldn't do so as we were sidelined," he had said.Addressing years of grievance of not getting funds to develop Ladakh, the Centre is making attempts to ensure that the region will flourish.Pradeep Krishna, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), said that the ministry will establish Van Dhan, a marketing platform to train tribals to efface middlemen and promote their products. He said that tribals from Ladakh will be registered and empanelled in TRIFED."We have non-timber products and tribals have full authority on it. They produce but cannot market. We want to turn them into entrepreneurs. There would be skill development camps," he said."There are 5.5 crore tribals living in jungle whose products have ample potential to be marketed," Krishna stressed while informing that the ministry will be signing marketing MoUs with e-commerce firm Amazon to explore the world market of Ladakhi products in 190 countries.Around 160 tribal artisans from more than 20 states and Union Territories across the country will have their master craftsman at display in the nine-day 'Aadi Mahotsav' festival. (ANI)