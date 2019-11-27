Aaditya meets Sonia, invites her to Maha swearing-in

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) A day ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, his son and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray arrived at the residence of Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi here to invite her for the programme.

A senior Shiv Sena leader told IANS: "Aaditya left from Mumbai for Delhi in the evening to personally invite Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony.

The party leader said that after arriving in the national capital, he directly reached the residence of the Congress chief at 10 Janpath around 9.30 p.m. to invite her and Rahul Gandhi for the ceremony being organised at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The Shiv Sena has forged an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the state after breaking away from its 30-year-old alliance partner BJP in the state. The path for Uddhav Thackeray was cleared after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister on Tuesday, four days after he took oath as Chief Minister along with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as his deputy. In the October 21 assembly elections, the BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member house, while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The Congress and the NCP had won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. aks/miz/vd