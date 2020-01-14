Aaditya Thackeray, Tiger Shroff celebrate 100 years of Marine Drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Monday celebrated 100 years of Marine Drive.



During the occasion, Thackeray and Shroff unveiled the trophy for this year's Mumbai Marathon.

Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote: "It's a celebration of 100 years of Marine Drive, and what better way celebrate than to have 55,000 enthusiasts running in the @TataMumMarathon . Today @iTIGERSHROFF and I unveiled the trophy for this year." (ANI)

