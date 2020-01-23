Aaditya Thackeray shares throwback pic of grandpa

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray shared a throwback picture of his grandfather and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The picture shows him sitting in his grandfather Bal Thackeray's lap in his office. The post has garnered over 60,000 likes.

Several fans and followers of Balasaheb Thackeray also paid tributes to Bal Thackeray in the comments section. A user wrote: "You are lucky Aditya bhau that you have Dadaji like Balasaheb Thackeray."

Another wrote: "Lovely pic bhai...ever lasting memories." A post read, "Happy birthday to the greatest person of India, not only Maharashtra. He is alive in us." A user remarked: "Adorable and precious pic sir." saurav/prs