AAI organizes mega wall painting at Chennai Airport as part of Swachhta Abhiyan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday organised a 'Mega Wall Painting' activity as part of 'Swachhta Abhiyan' in which artists and students painted walls at Chennai Airport.

"Today, we are doing mega wall painting at Chennai airport. The theme is the environment and 'Swachhta'. This month, Civil Aviation is planning Swachhta month and there are various other programmes planned for the same. The Airport Authority had planned this programme one with the support of Tamil Nadu tourism and India tourism," Sree Kumar, the Airport Director said.



"The reason we are doing it here is because this is an international airport, so lots of foreigners come. We are giving the message to keep not only the inner area of the airport but also its surroundings," the Director added.

"Schools and colleges are participating in this event and as many as 600 students have come. There are 40 to 50 painters and artists as well. We are getting a lot of encouragement from the state government," he also said. (ANI)

